Uttar Pradesh Registers 6023 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Rise This Year:

Uttar Pradesh reports 6023 new #COVID19 cases, 1484 discharges and 40 deaths. Total recoveries 6,04,979 Death toll 8964 Active cases 31,987 pic.twitter.com/Q7gi9XjvZq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 7, 2021

