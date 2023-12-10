A car accident occurred today, December 10, on a highway near Bhojipura in Uttar Pradesh. According to news agency ANI, a car reportedly collided with a truck. Following this, the vehicle got dragged and caught fire. Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan, Bareilly SSP said, "The car was centrally locked, hence the people inside the car lost their lives due to the fire. The bodies have been taken out." He also said that there are seven adults and one child. After recovering, their bodies were sent for post-mortem. "Further action is underway." he added. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident Video: Five People Killed After Truck Collides With Autorickshaw on Highway in Agra, Disturbing Clip Surfaces.

Car Accident in Bhojipura

#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly SSP Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan says, "Near Bhojipura, an accident occurred on the highway... A car collided with a truck. The car got dragged and then caught fire... The car was centrally locked, hence the people inside the car lost their… pic.twitter.com/HtfUUB8bSK — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 10, 2023

