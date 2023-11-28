An SUV zipping at a high speed ran over a toll plaza employee in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur area on Monday night, November 27. A distressing video of the vehicle knocking over the toll plaza employee has surfaced on social media. The man was flung into the air and thrown several feet away after the accident. The whole incident was caught on camera installed at the toll plaza. The victim, identified as Rajkumar, has suffered serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The driver, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, has been detained. Uttar Pradesh Accident Video: Biker Run Over by Truck After Collision With Bull in Greater Noida, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Speeding Vehicle Runs Over Toll Plaza Employee:

Man runs over car on a toll plaza worker in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The incident happened late last night. The driver was detained, while the toll plaza employee was hospitalised with serious injuries. #UttarPradesh #CCTV #ViralVideo #ViralVideos pic.twitter.com/qfxaS5wgIe — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) November 28, 2023

