In a shocking incident, a mob attacked a sweet shop owner in Abupur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for asking them not to burst firecrackers near his store. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media that shows the shop owner being thrashed. The incident happened in the Niwari police station area. The angry crowd chased and beat up the shop owner for his request. Ghaziabad: People Seen Bursting Firecrackers On Moving Car's Roof During Diwali 2023, Video Surfaces.

Mob Thrashes Sweet Shop Owner Over Bursting of Firecrackers

गाज़ियाबाद में दीवाली की रात हलवाई के दुकान के बाहर पटाखे फोड़ने को लेकर जमकर लाठी डंडे चले वजह थी कि हलवाई ने दुकान के सामने पटाखे फोड़ने से मना कर दिया था, वायरल वीडियो अबूपुर गांव का बताया जा रहा है pic.twitter.com/0E5oYOiMM2 — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) November 14, 2023

