A disturbing video has surfaced on social media, showing a man brutally assaulting an elderly individual in a busy vegetable market in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. The video, which lasts over 40 seconds, has sparked widespread criticism. The incident occurred in broad daylight, with a large crowd of bystanders who, shockingly, remained passive throughout the assault. No one intervened or attempted to restrain the attacker, raising serious concerns about public apathy. The motive behind this brutal attack remains unclear. However, the incident has prompted a swift response from the Uttar Pradesh Police. In a statement, they confirmed that a case has been registered against the attacker under relevant sections based on the victim’s complaint. The case is being handled by the Barasgawar police station, and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Farmer Attempts Self-Immolation At Meerut SDM Office, Suffers 70% Burns; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Elderly Man Thrashed in Unnao

उक्त वीडियो को संज्ञान में लेते हुये थाना बारासगवर पुलिस द्वारा पीड़ित से प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया गया है एवं अभियुक्त की गिरफ्तारी हेतु पुलिस टीम प्रयासरत है। — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) January 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)