In a horrific video that has surfaced on social media, a man jumped in front of a moving train and died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video showed the man waiting at the platform. However, as he sees the train coming, he jumps and lies on the tracks. Seeing him lying on the track, a young man also runs to save him. But, by then the train passes over. The man was a cloth merchant according to reports. The railway police sent his body for postmortem. Jharkhand Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Train in Palamu as Family Opposes Marriage.

Man Dies by Suicide in Agra (Disturbing Video)

