A horrific incident took place near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning when a car was found burnt on the road beside a farm. A charred body of a young man was recovered from the car by the police. The incident occurred near Pandit Deendayal Dham on Parkham Road in the Farah police station area. According to eyewitnesses, some people nearby saw the car on fire and ran away. They informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and collected evidence. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. The identity and cause of death of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. UP Shocker: Teenage Girl Jumps Infront of Moving Train, Dies, After Being Scolded by Mother for Skipping School in Mathura.

Burnt Body Found in Car

