In a shocking incident, some miscreants shot a jawan of Uttar Pradesh Police's Prantiya Rakshak Dal (PRD) on Sunday evening. The PRD jawan was returning from his duty at the Kudwar police station when the miscreants opened fire at him. He was rushed to the Government Medical College but was referred to Lucknow Trauma Centre. A probe has been launched in connection with the incident. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. UP Police Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Mishra Shot Dead in Firozabad, Multiple Teams Formed to Nab Assailants (Watch Video).

UP Police Personnel Shot in Sultanpur

Even policemen are not safe in #UttarPradesh! Today in Sultanpur, miscreants shot a PRD jawan who was returning from duty at the police station. The condition of the soldier is serious! He has been admitted to the hospital!pic.twitter.com/EGNOc6rK6k — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) January 28, 2024

