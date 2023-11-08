A disturbing case of sexual harassment has emerged in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where a teacher is accused of sexually harassing a young female student. CCTV footage circulating on social media shows the teacher initially flashing at the student before trying to get a hold of her as she tries to escape. The victim has come forward, alleging that the accused threatened her against reporting the incident. A police case has been registered against the accused, who has been identified as Govind and is currently evading authorities. Police in Mathura are actively searching for the suspect. Child Miraculously Survives After Being Run Over by Car in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur (Watch Video).

Teacher Assaults Student in Mathura

In UP's Mathura, a CCTV footage of a teacher sexually harassing a girl student has surfaced. The victim alleged the accused later threatened her against raising complaint about the incident. pic.twitter.com/f9ZAonDzjU — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 8, 2023

Police Hunt for Absconding Teacher

