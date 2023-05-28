The three minor boys belonging to a Dalit community were tied to a pole and thrashed for allegedly stealing scrap from a cement factory in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The video of the incident has surfaced online. In the video, posted by journalist Ahmed Khabeer, the kids can be seen tied to a pole as a mob surrounds them. The police have taken cognisance of the video and filed an FIR in connection with the incident. Bihar Shocker: Man Tied to Pole, Thrashed For Allegedly Stealing Bicycle in Muzaffarpur; Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Three Dalit Minors Tied to Electric Pole:

Minor Dalit boys was tied to an electric pole and thrashed for allegedly stealing scrap from a Cement Factory in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/XTIJw22F47 — Ahmed Khabeer احمد خبیر (@AhmedKhabeer_) May 28, 2023

