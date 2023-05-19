In a shocking incident, a security guard of a residential society in Noida Sector 70 was thrashed by two men over a parking issue in the early hours of May 19. The incident occurred at 1:26 am when the duo barged into the guard's cabin and started beating him. "The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, and Police took cognisance of the incident. One of the accused, Sharad Chandra, a resident of East Delhi’s Jagat Vihar, was arrested. The search for the other accused is underway," police said. Noida Shocker: BA Student Shoots Dead Female Classmate, Later Dies By Suicide in Shiv Nadar University (Watch Video).

Security Guard Thrashed:

The security guard of a residential society was assaulted by 02 persons in a dispute over parking. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media, and Police took cognisance of the incident. One of the accused Sharad Chandra, a resident of East Delhi’s Jagat Vihar… pic.twitter.com/N6P6pWEoM1 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2023

