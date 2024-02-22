In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman allegedly consumed poison inside the SP office in Rae Bareli. Soon after the woman consumed the poison, she was admitted to the hospital by the police. A user who shared a video about the incident on X said that the woman had accused a man of rape. She approached the police station but the police did not file her FIR. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Malihabad area, Mother Arrested.

Woman Tries To End Life in Rae Bareli

UP : रायबरेली में एक महिला ने SP दफ्तर में जहर खा लिया। महिला को पुलिस ने अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया है। बताया का रहा है कि महिला ने एक शख्स पर रेप का आरोप लगाया था और थानेदार FIR नहीं कर रहे थे। pic.twitter.com/yFfCq8RiUh — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 22, 2024

