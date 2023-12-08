In a shocking incident, a Uttar Pradesh Police personnel mistakenly shot a woman in the head from close range inside the police station in Aligarh. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed on the premises. The video shows the victim, accompanied by a man, sitting on a chair when the sub-inspector Manoj Sharma accidently fires the gun. As per the reports, the woman had come to the police station for passport verification. The woman was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College for urgent medical attention. Mirzapur Shocker: Man Hung Upside Down From Tree, Beaten Up on Suspicion of Stealing Mobile, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop

Warning: Disturbing visuals In UP Aligarh, a woman who turned up at police station for passport verification caught a bullet to her head from close range fired from pistol of sub-inspector Manoj Sharma. Victim critical. CCTV footage of the incident. pic.twitter.com/dmIUYctGA0 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 8, 2023

