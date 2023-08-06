A woman was badly beaten by her neighbours after an argument over a pet cat in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. According to the reports, a fight erupted between two neighbouring women over a pet cat and its cleanliness. Soon, the argument escalated into a physical fight, and the husband of one of the women attacked the other with a shovel. They kept attacking the victim until her son came to her rescue. Even though taking a few blows on himself, the kid manages to break off the attack for a few moments, allowing the victim woman to escape. Meanwhile, a video of the incident has surfaced online. The police launched soon after they were informed. Fight Over Feeding Dogs in Ghaziabad Video: Asked to Feed Stray Dog Somewhere Else, Woman Thrashes 80-Year-Old Man With Stick in Panchsheel Wellington Society; Hurls Abuses.

Woman Thrashed by Neighbours

