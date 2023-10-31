Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Zomato Delivery Boy Allegedly Beaten, His Bike Set Ablaze by Bullies in Aligarh (Watch Video)

Socially Team Latestly| Oct 31, 2023 01:16 PM IST

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a Zomato delivery executive was allegedly beaten by unidentified men in Aligarh. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The Zomato delivery boy was allegedly beaten up by bullies in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. After beating the Zomato delivery boy, the "bullies" set his bike on fire and fled from the spot. The 28-second video clip shows the Zomato delivery boy's bike being engulfed in flames after being set on fire.

Zomato Delivery Boy Beaten in UP

