Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Zomato Delivery Boy Allegedly Beaten, His Bike Set Ablaze by Bullies in Aligarh (Watch Video)

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a Zomato delivery executive was allegedly beaten by unidentified men in Aligarh. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The Zomato delivery boy was allegedly beaten up by bullies in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. After beating the Zomato delivery boy, the "bullies" set his bike on fire and fled from the spot. The 28-second video clip shows the Zomato delivery boy's bike being engulfed in flames after being set on fire. ‘My Son is Up For Sale’: Harassed by Moneylenders, Man Tries to Sell Child in UP’s Aligarh (Watch Video).

Zomato Delivery Boy Beaten in UP

