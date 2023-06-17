An event organised by BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, took a turn for the worse, resulting in chaos on Saturday. According to news reports, a violent clash broke out between two groups over a selfie, leading to stone pelting and a heated altercation. Some supporters even resorted to throwing stones at Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's convoy as tensions escalated. Fortunately, the BJP MP emerged unharmed amidst the chaotic scene. Wrestlers Protest: Our Protest is Not Politically Motivated, Says Olympic Medallist Sakshi Malik and Her Husband Satyawart Kadian (Watch Video).

Ruckus At Brijbhushan Sharan Singh Event:

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at the venue of an event of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Gonda. The incident occurred when two groups of the MP's supporters clashed with each other reportedly over clicking of selfies. pic.twitter.com/tDUIvD9BSs — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2023

Stone Pelting at Brijbhushan Sharan Singh

