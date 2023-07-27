In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly thrashed her daughter-in-law for not having a son in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh. The son of the woman recorded a video of the fight. In the video, the woman can be seen banging her daughter-in-law's head to the ground while the latter hit her with her leg, pushing her against the wall. According to the reports, the woman has three daughters and no son. Her mother-in-law was not happy with it and would often fight with her over this. Meanwhile, police took cognisance of the viral video and took action despite no complaints by either party.

Woman Thrashes Daughter-in-Law

