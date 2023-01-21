A viral video is doing rounds on social media platforms from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, where a lady, along with a man was seen beating another man with slippers. Reports said that the lady was going around with her daughter when a man interrupted them and started molesting her daughter. He passed some comments about them and the lady took charge and started beating the man with her slippers. The incident has been reported from the Gujaini area that comes under the Govindnagar police station. The incident has gone viral on social media which shows a lady approaching a man sitting under the tree, grabbing his hair and beating him with her slippers. The clip also shows people encouraging the lady to beat him even more for his mistake. Viral Video: Women Enter Police Station, Thrash Youth With Sticks As Cops Watch in UP’s Bareilly.

Watch Video:

