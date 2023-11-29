41 rescued tunnel workers enter IAF's transport aircraft Chinook at Chinyalisaur and are all set to be flown to AIIMS Rishikesh for further medical examination. The workers were trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkhand’s Uttarkashi Tunnel for the last 17 days and were finally rescued by rescue personnel on Tuesday, November 29. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Successful: All 41 Rescued Workers Are Healthy, Says Health Nodal Officer (Watch Video).

Rescued Workers Enter Chinook Aircraft at Chinyalisaur, to be Flown to AIIMS Rishikesh

#WATCH | 41 rescued workers enter IAF's transport aircraft Chinook at Chinyalisaur, to be flown to AIIMS Rishikesh for further medical examination pic.twitter.com/L04DULg95V — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

