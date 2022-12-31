Rishabh Pant met with car accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee. His car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee. The Indian cricketer is currently admitted at Dehradun’s Max Hospital. Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher arrived at the hospital to meet Rishabh and even shared update on his health condition. The actors revealed to ANI that ‘He is stable’. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Haryana Roadways Honours Driver, Conductor Who Saved Life of Indian Cricketer.

Anil Kapoor And Anupam Kher Meets Rishabh Pant

Uttarakhand | Actors Anil Kapoor & Anupam Kher arrived at Max Hospital in Dehradun to meet Cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is admitted there following an accident yesterday "We met him & his mother. He is stable. Appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon," they say pic.twitter.com/wuaSCr3b68 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 31, 2022

ऋषभ पंत से मिलने देहरादून के मैक्स हॉस्पिटल में पहुंचे अनिल कपूर और अनुपम खेर, बोले - हम यहां आए हुए थे तो फैन होने के नाते ऋषभ पंत को देखने पहुँचे। वे अब ठीक हैं और जोश में हैं। pic.twitter.com/T9sR9oaTKs — उत्तराखंड डायलॉग (@UK_dialogue) December 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)