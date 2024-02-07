The Uniform Civil Code Uttarakhand 2024 Bill, introduced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami-led state government was passed in the House today, February 7, making it the first Indian state to implement the UCC. The Bill aims to establish uniform civil laws applicable to all communities within the state and encompasses laws concerning marriage, divorce, succession, and live-in relationships. This means, couples in "live-in relationships" will be required to register their union under the law within one month from the "date of entering into the relationship". Uniform Civil Code Bill Tabled in Uttarakhand: Registration of Live-In Relationships Mandatory for Couples Within One Month.

