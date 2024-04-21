A car caught fire near Ballupur Chowk in Dehradun's Garhi Cantt area earlier today, April 21, with no reported injuries. Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene, as captured in a video shared by the news agency PTI, depicting the vehicle engulfed in flames. Details surrounding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are currently awaited. Uttarakhand Fire Video: Blaze Destroys Sidus Rink Hotel in Mussoorie, No Casualties Reported.

Car Catches Fire

VIDEO | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: A car caught fire near Ballupur chowk in Garhi Cantt area earlier today. No one was injured in the incident. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/Xwk8DN91An — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2024

