With a roadshow in Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami commemorated the accomplishment of the Uttarkashi tunnel rescue effort, which resulted in the rescue of 41 trapped workers. He was observed flinging flower petals at the applauding spectators during the road show on Thursday, November 30. For the unversed, the workers were trapped in the under-construction Silkyara Tunnel following a landslide in the region, and were rescued after a 17-days-long operation. 'Igas Bagwal' To Be Celebrated at Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Residence Today To Mark Successful Rescue of 41 Workers Trapped Inside Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Pushkar Singh Dhami Holds Road Show in Haldwani

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)