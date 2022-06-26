The Uttarakhand forest department research team on Sunday, June 26 discovered the rare carnivorous plant Utricularia Furcellata in Mandal valley of Chamoli. A very rare plant species have been located in the western Himalayan region for the first time, said the Chief Conservator of Forest.

See Photo of Rare Carnivorous Plant:

Uttarakhand | In significant finding, research wing of Uttarakhand Forest department discovered rare carnivorous plant Utricularia Furcellata, in Mandal valley of Chamoli. This is 1st such recording in entire western Himalayan region said Chief Conservator of Forest (Research) pic.twitter.com/ewX4zPRgGP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2022

