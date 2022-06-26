The Uttarakhand forest department research team on Sunday, June 26 discovered the rare carnivorous plant Utricularia Furcellata in Mandal valley of Chamoli. A very rare plant species have been located in the western Himalayan region for the first time, said the Chief Conservator of Forest.

See Photo of  Rare Carnivorous Plant:

