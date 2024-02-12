Uttarakhand: Police Station To Be Established at Banbhoolpura Site of Haldwani Violence, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Watch Video)

On Monday, February 12, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a public address, announced plans to establish a police station at the site in Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani. This decision follows the recent unrest triggered by the destruction of a madrasa and an 'underground mosque-like structure,' prompting the revocation of 127 arms licenses by the District Magistrate of Nainital. Haldwani Violence: Nainital District Magistrate Cancels 127 Arms Licenses Following Banbhoolpura Unrest.

Police Station To Be Established at Banbhoolpura

#WATCH | A Police station will be set up at the site in Banbhoolpura from where the violence triggered during the anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani, announces Uttrakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. pic.twitter.com/VfQUiC6Kwa — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 12, 2024

