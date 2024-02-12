Uttarakhand: Police Station To Be Established at Banbhoolpura Site of Haldwani Violence, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Watch Video)

On Monday, February 12, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a public address, announced plans to establish a police station at the site in Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 12, 2024 04:33 PM IST

On Monday, February 12, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a public address, announced plans to establish a police station at the site in Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani. This decision follows the recent unrest triggered by the destruction of a madrasa and an 'underground mosque-like structure,' prompting the revocation of 127 arms licenses by the District Magistrate of Nainital. Haldwani Violence: Nainital District Magistrate Cancels 127 Arms Licenses Following Banbhoolpura Unrest.

Police Station To Be Established at Banbhoolpura

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Banbhoolpura CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Haldwani Haldwani Violence Haldwani Violence News Police Station Uttarakhand
Socially Team Latestly| Feb 12, 2024 04:33 PM IST

On Monday, February 12, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a public address, announced plans to establish a police station at the site in Banbhoolpura, where violence erupted during an anti-encroachment drive in Haldwani. This decision follows the recent unrest triggered by the destruction of a madrasa and an 'underground mosque-like structure,' prompting the revocation of 127 arms licenses by the District Magistrate of Nainital. Haldwani Violence: Nainital District Magistrate Cancels 127 Arms Licenses Following Banbhoolpura Unrest.

Police Station To Be Established at Banbhoolpura

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Banbhoolpura CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Haldwani Haldwani Violence Haldwani Violence News Police Station Uttarakhand
You might also like
Haldwani Violence: Nainital District Magistrate Cancels 127 Arms Licenses Following Banbhoolpura Unrest
News

Haldwani Violence: Nainital District Magistrate Cancels 127 Arms Licenses Following Banbhoolpura Unrest
Haldwani Violence: Security Officials Deployed in Violence-Hit Areas Following Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video)
News

Haldwani Violence: Security Officials Deployed in Violence-Hit Areas Following Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video)
Uttarakhand Violence: Curfew Lifted in Haldwani, Banbhoolpura Remains Restricted, Investigation Underway (Watch Videos)
News

Uttarakhand Violence: Curfew Lifted in Haldwani, Banbhoolpura Remains Restricted, Investigation Underway (Watch Videos)
Haldwani Violence: Nainital District Magistrate Cancels 127 Arms Licenses Following Banbhoolpura Unrest
News

Haldwani Violence: Nainital District Magistrate Cancels 127 Arms Licenses Following Banbhoolpura Unrest
Haldwani Violence: Security Officials Deployed in Violence-Hit Areas Following Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video)
News

Haldwani Violence: Security Officials Deployed in Violence-Hit Areas Following Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video)
Uttarakhand Violence: Curfew Lifted in Haldwani, Banbhoolpura Remains Restricted, Investigation Underway (Watch Videos)
News

Uttarakhand Violence: Curfew Lifted in Haldwani, Banbhoolpura Remains Restricted, Investigation Underway (Watch Videos)
Haldwani Violence: Security Beefed Up in Violence-Hit Areas Following Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video)
News

Haldwani Violence: Security Beefed Up in Violence-Hit Areas Following Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video)
Haldwani Violence: Security Beefed Up in Violence-Hit Areas Following Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video)
News

Haldwani Violence: Security Beefed Up in Violence-Hit Areas Following Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
200K+ searches
AUS vs WI
100K+ searches
Barcelona vs Granada
100K+ searches
Bihar News
100K+ searches
Hug Day
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma