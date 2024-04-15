A viral video on social media allegedly shows priests and temple staff of Haridwar's Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir assaulting devotees with sticks. The 1-minute 20-second video clip shows a violent clash erupting between the temple priests and staff at Siddhpeeth Shri Dakshin Kali Mandir in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Sunday, April 14. The viral video shows the priests and temple staff beating devotees with sticks. The clash is said to have erupted over parking receipts. Uttarakhand: Wild Elephant Breaks Through Court’s Gate in Haridwar, Enters Premises; Video Surfaces.

Priests and Temple Staff Assault Devotees

