Heavy rains continue to batter several states in North India including Himachal Pradesh. Amid all of this, a video of a Himachal Pradesh Roadways bus being stuck in a drain in Uttarakhand is going viral on social media. The 57-second video clip shows the Himachal Pradesh Roadways bus being stranded in a swollen drain in Uttarakhand. Local police confirmed the video and said that the bus got stuck in a swollen drain near Vikasnagar while coming to Dehradun. The video shows passengers trying to jump out of the bus and move to a place of safety as the bus gets stuck in the swollen drain. Himachal Pradesh Rains Forecast: Moderate to Heavy Rainfall Accompanied With Thunderstorms Very Likely in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Other Districts, Says IMD.

Bus Stuck in Swollen Drain in Uttarakhand

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | A Himachal Pradesh Roadways bus got stuck in a swollen drain near Vikasnagar while coming to Dehradun. (Visuals - viral video confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/eCSFqmzGiY — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2023

