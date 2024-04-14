In a horrifying road accident, a car fell into the river at the Balighat Dharamghar Motor Road in Bageshwar, Uttarakhand on Sunday, April 14, 2024. According to initial reports, the accident claimed the lives of four individuals who were travelling in the vehicle. More details are awaited. Uttarakhand Road Accident: Nine Killed As Pick-Up Vehicle Falls Into Gorge on Chedakhan-Midar Road in Nainital District (See Pics).

Car Plunges Into River in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand | 4 people died in Bageshwar when their car fell into a river at the Balighat Dharamghar motor road this morning. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/XDBndVtMUx — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2024

