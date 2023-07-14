Thousands of Kanwariyas gathered in Uttarakhand's Haridwar to collect the holy water from the river Ganga. A drone video from the location has surfaced online and has amazed the internet. In the year 2023, the Kawad Yatra m started on July 4. The yatris are thronging the place to collect the water of the Ganges. According to a report, on July 10, 45 lakh 10 thousand kanwariyas left for their destination by filling the Ganges water from Har Ki Pauri. Kanwar Yatra 2023 Video: Man Carries His Mother and Ganga River Water on Shoulders in Haridwar, Viral Clip Surfaces.

Thousands of Kanwariyas Collect Holy Water From River Ganga

#WATCH | Drone visuals from Uttarakhand's Haridwar where thousands of Kanwariyas have gathered to collect the holy water from the river Ganga. (Visuals source: Haridwar Police) pic.twitter.com/y1i6wuYvF5 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 14, 2023

