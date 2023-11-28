A successful rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF teams led to the rescue of all 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi since November 12. Celebrating the mission's success, the NDRF personnel engaged in the rescue operation cut and fed cake to each other. A video of the celebration by the NDRF jawans has surfaced. A jubilant mood was witnessed outside the tunnel as the locals gathered, sang songs and distributed sweets as the rescue operation ended. What Is Rat-Hole Mining? Who Are Rat-Hole Miners? Know All About Process of Digging Narrow Tunnels That Came in Handy in Rescue of 41 Trapped Workers From Collapsed Silkyara Tunnel.

NDRF Personnel Celebrate by Cutting Cake

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | NDRF personnel engaged in the rescue operation begin celebration as the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel were successfully rescued. pic.twitter.com/ZxIxAskZ5U — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

