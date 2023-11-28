The prayers of billions were heard as all 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were rescued on Tuesday, November 28. After a 423-hour Rescue Operation, ambulances leave for the hospital via the green corridor. A video of the ambulances leaving with the rescued workers and their families has surfaced on social media. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Meets Rescued Workers, Asks About Their Well-Being (See Pics and Video).

Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update

All workers are currently in the safety tunnel inside the Silkyara tunnel. The workers will be evacuated soon in the Ambulance. — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

Ambulances Leave For Hospital

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Ambulances leave from the Silkyara tunnel site as all the workers trapped inside the tunnel since November 12 have been successfully rescued. pic.twitter.com/fJJ4Jfc3vw — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

