In a major Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update, the rescuers have successfully inserted a pipe at the place where the 41 workers are trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel. A video of the NDRF and SDRF personnel entering the tunnel for rescue has surfaced on social media. Lights are being installed inside the pipeline so that the workers do not face any problems in the rescue operation. The rescue of the 41 trapped workers will start in a few minutes. A rescuer said NDRF and SDRF men would go inside the Uttarakhand tunnel and bring trapped workers out on wheeled stretchers one by one. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Temporary Medical Facility Expanded Inside Silkyara Tunnel Due to Rescue Operation, Team of Doctors and Experts Deployed (Watch Video).

Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update:

#UPDATE | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | The pipe has reached the place where the workers are trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel. Lights are being installed inside the pipeline so that the workers do not face any problems in the rescue operation. The rescue operation of workers may… — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

NDRF, SDRF Teams Enter Tunnel

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | NDRF and SDRF personnel enter inside the tunnel for rescue, the operation to rescue the workers is about to start in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/GXsmt5063W — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

