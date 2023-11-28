Ambulances leave the site as nine of the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 were rescued on Tuesday evening. A video of locals distributing sweets outside Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers are being rescued from the tunnel has surfaced. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami, who is currently at the tunnel site, said that work to push the pipe through the debris has been completed. Now, officials are preparing to start the evacuation process. One of the rat-hole miners said the evacuation of each person would take 15-20 minutes. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: First Worker Successfully Evacuated From Silkyara Tunnel; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Nine Workers Trapped Inside Silkyara Tunnel Rescued

#WATCH | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue | Ambulances leave from the Silkyara tunnel site as nine workers among the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12 have been successfully rescued. pic.twitter.com/pgIpNxTY3B — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

Locals Distribute Sweets

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue: Locals distribute sweets outside Silkyara tunnel as trapped workers are being rescued from the tunnel pic.twitter.com/oASZAy8unf — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

