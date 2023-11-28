After the pipe-laying work to free the 41 workers stuck in Uttarkashi’s Silkyari tunnel in Uttarakhand for 17 days was completed, the first worker was finally rescued. Several prominent individuals, including Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, were present at the spot during the rescue. After reaching the 50-meter mark, rescuers at Silkyara Tunnel used rat-hole mining techniques to excavate around 10 metres of debris in order to free the 41 workers. A team of twelve rat-hole mining specialists excavated a horizontal trench through the final 10 to 12 metres of rubble from the collapsed section of the tunnel under construction on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand. A massive auger equipment digging earlier became trapped in the debris on Friday, November 24, at a depth of around 47 metres. Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: Work of Inserting Pipe Inside Silkyara Tunnel Is Complete, All Workers Will Be Rescued Soon, Says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Watch Video).

First Worker Rescued

The first worker among the 41 workers trapped inside Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand since November 12, has been successfully rescued. pic.twitter.com/rUAAA6TRDp — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue: " One person has been rescued...", says Chandran, Engineer from the rescue team pic.twitter.com/QxkMhsA5dE — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

