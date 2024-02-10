In a significant development, on Saturday, February 10, police lifted the curfew in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, signalling a return to normalcy in the area. However, the situation remains tense in Banbhoolpura as the curfew continues there. Law enforcement has made significant progress, with three FIRs filed and five arrests made, while investigations, including the examination of CCTV footage, are ongoing. Despite the peace in Haldwani, the aftermath of the violence has resulted in five fatalities and three individuals in critical condition, with multiple police officials also injured. Heavy police deployment is in place across the city to ensure law and order is maintained amidst the ongoing investigation. Haldwani Violence: Security Beefed Up in Violence-Hit Areas Following Anti-Encroachment Drive (Watch Video).

Haldwani Curfew Lifted, Banbhoolpura Under Scrutiny

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Haldwani violence | State ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman says, "The situation in Haldwani is normal, curfew has been lifted. Curfew continues in Banbhoolpura. 3 FIRs have been registered & five people have been arrested...CCTV footage is being checked...Five… pic.twitter.com/ANvTN1Ts5j — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

VIDEO | “The situation is normal and under control. Curfew has been removed from the outer Haldwani, however, it’s still imposed in the Banbhoolpura area,” says ADG Law & Order AP Anshuman on #Haldwani violence. pic.twitter.com/horpBwlGoH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2024

