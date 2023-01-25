The Uttarakhand police have arrested a vlogger for rash driving. Cops said the vlogger did this in order to garner views on social media platforms. Police have also seized his bike and booked him under relevant sections of IPC. He has uploaded several videos with titles like ‘Cute girl reaction on Kawasaki Z900’ and ‘Cute girl market reaction’ on social media, cops said. YouTuber Ranbir Singh, BMW Owner Booked for Rash Driving While Making Reels in Delhi (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

'Cute reaction' देखने के चक्कर में पुलिस का 'reaction' देखना पड़ा.. बाइक पर व्लॉगर द्वारा रैश ड्राइविंग कर वीडियो बनाया गया और Likes व Subscribers बढ़ाने के लिए Youtube पर पोस्ट किया गया। ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने युवक को किया गिरफ्तार। बाइक सीज़ कर सुसंगत धाराओं में मुकदमा किया दर्ज। pic.twitter.com/C8JqKANnvM — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)