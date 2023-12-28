Uttarakhand: Wild Elephant Breaks Through Court’s Gate in Haridwar, Enters Premises; Video Surfaces

A wild elephant forcefully charged through gates, causing commotion and surprise among those present. The unexpected intrusion occurred in the Roshanabad area, catching everyone off guard.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 28, 2023 12:16 PM IST

A wild elephant forcefully charged through  gates, causing commotion and surprise among those present. The unexpected intrusion occurred in the Roshanabad area, catching everyone off guard. Eyewitnesses reported that the elephant broke through gates and even damaged a wall during its unexpected visit. Videos of the incident, now viral on social media, show the elephant bringing down the main gate of the court before entering its premises and sauntering around. Odisha: Elephant Killed on NH-49 After Being Struck by Truck Near Kantabada (Watch Video).

Chaos at Haridwar Court as Elephant Enters Premises

