A video shared by a news agency shows women BJP workers dancing and celebrating outside the Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami speaks on the Uniform Civil Code. Uttarakhand CM CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is speaking about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill in the assembly today. Earlier, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Uniform Civil Code bill is not an ordinary bill. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Says UCC Is Not an Ordinary Bill: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 7, 2024.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Women BJP workers dance and celebrate outside the Uttarakhand Assembly in Dehradun. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's reply to the discussion on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill is underway in the House. pic.twitter.com/1oNgalESfG — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)