A viral video shows a young boy dressed like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meeting him in Uttarakhand. The video, shared by news agency ANI, shows Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meeting a small boy who dressed up like him. The incident took place before a public rally in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. The viral video also shows the young boy posing with a victory sign along with Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders. Baisakhi 2024: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Greets Sikh Community on Baisakhi Festival, Visits Gurudwara in Lucknow (Watch Video).

Young Boy Dressed Like Yogi Adityanath

#WATCH | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Uttarakhand: A young boy dressed like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets him in Roorkee. The CM addressed a public rally here. pic.twitter.com/DXTwRJhm52 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2024

