The 41 tunnel workers were ultimately freed from their 17-day imprisonment within a tunnel, thanks to the combined efforts of several authorities, including the Indian Army. All of the workers' health is "fine," according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who has been overseeing the entire operation for the past 17 days. After a protracted rescue attempt, the workers were freed on Tuesday night (November 28) by a group of 12 rat-hole miners and NDRF troops. Now, new videos depicting how the group of labourers survived the harsh 17 days have surfaced online. In one of the videos, fruits and other food items can be seen stored inside the tunnel which was earlier sent to the workers via a small pipe. Uttarakhand: Rescued Silkyara Tunnel Workers Leave For Respective States After Being Discharged From AIIMS Rishikesh (Watch Video).

How 41 Trapped Workers Survived Inside Silkyara Tunnel for 17 Days

Two more videos of survivors who were tralled inside the Silkyara tunnel for 17 days. #SilkyaraTunnel #SilkyaraTunnelCollapse pic.twitter.com/G2tkV7e6Yt — Saurabh Sharma (@saurabhsherry) November 30, 2023

This is how tunnel workers survived inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel for 17 days. #SilkyaraTunnel pic.twitter.com/J8WiLZAefy — Saurabh Sharma (@saurabhsherry) November 30, 2023

पहली बार देखिये,41 श्रमिकों ने अपने 17 दिन कैसे सिल्कीयारा टनल के अंदर बिताए। उनको जब पाइप के ज़रिए खाना और सामान भेजा जा रहा था तो किसी भी चुनौती से निपटने के लिए सामान को उन्होंने स्टोर किया और सब एकजुट होकर इन्होंने गब्बर सिंह नेगी और सबाह अहमद के नेतृत्व में एकजुटता… pic.twitter.com/DVH35jqkZG — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) November 30, 2023

