Taking a dig at the Centre, Congress shared a video of an alleged water leak inside a compartment of a Vande Bharat Express with the caption - "Farewell blankets, hello umbrellas: Vande Bharat redefines comfort." The purported video shows water leaking from the ceiling of the train. In the video, a few people could be seen using buckets to collect water. The undated eight-second video shows the bad infrastructure and maintenance of the locomotive. The government and the Indian Railways are yet to comment on the matter. Indian Railways to Launch Five New Vande Bharat Trains on June 26, First Launch After Odisha Triple Train Accident.

Vande Bharat Express 'Leaks'

Farewell blankets, hello umbrellas: Vande Bharat redefines comfort. pic.twitter.com/8mTKeaqkYL — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) June 14, 2023

