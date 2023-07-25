In a shocking incident, a railway passenger reportedly found a cockroach in his food while travelling via the Vande Bharat Express train. The passenger took to social media to share his ordeal. The Twitter user also shared pictures of his food in which a small cockroach can be seen in the food served on the Vande Bharat tran. Responding to the passenger's complaint, IRCTC said that they sincerely apologise for the unpleasant experience. "Matter has been viewed seriously. Concerned service provider has been strictly warned to take due precautions during food preparation," the IRCTC said. It further said that a hefty penalty has been imposed on the service provider and monitoring has also been further strengthened at the source kitchen. Vande Bharat Express Shocker: Passenger Finds Human Nail in Food Onboard Mumbai-Goa Train, Shares Video; IRCTC Imposes Rs 25,000 Fine on Caterer.

Found Cockroach in My Food

IRCTC Responds to Passenger's Complaint

Sir, our sincere apology for the unpleasant experience. Matter has been viewed seriously . Concerned service provider has been strictly warned to take due precautions during food preparation . Also, a hefty penalty has been imposed on the service provider and monitoring has also… — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 24, 2023

