The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing for "Vayu Shakti 2024", the mega event to be held on February 17 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The Vayu Shakti 2024 exercise will see participation by 121 aircraft, including the indigenous Tejas, Prachand, and Dhruv. Other participating aircraft include the Rafale, Mirage- 2000, Sukhoi-30 MKI, Jaguar, Hawk, C-130J, Chinook, Apache, and Mi-17. Over 130 Planes Including 77 Fighters, to Take Part in Mega IAF Exercise Vayu Shakti-2024.

IAF Prepares for Vayu Shakti 2024

