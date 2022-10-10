On Monday, veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram after a prolonged illness. The SP founder breathed his last at 82. BJP national president JP Nadda offered condolences to his family and supporters. "Veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more between us. He always used to work for the people and was very popular among the public," Nadda said.

He Always Used To Work for the People

Veteran politician Mulayam Singh Yadav is no more between us. He always used to work for the people and was very popular among the public. I express my deepest condolences to his family and supporters: BJP national president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/nGF0ajFjhJ — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2022

