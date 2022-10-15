Four persons were killed on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, late Friday evening. Reportedly, a BMW car that was going at a high speed of 230 kmph rammed into a container truck. The occupants of the BMW were doing a Facebook Live of their high-speed drive on the expressway. The camera was focused on the speedometer. A young man can be heard saying, “all four will die”. The video has gone viral on the internet. Video: Man Hit by Speeding Bike in Maharashtra’s Satara; Road Accident Caught on CCTV Camera.

BMW Hits Truck at Speed of 230 KMPH:

हादसे से ठीक पहले फेसबुक पर लाइव आकर दिखाई BMW की स्पीड. (पार्ट-2) pic.twitter.com/PuzPRbgw1w — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 15, 2022

