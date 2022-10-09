In a shokcing incident that took pace in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a policeman can be seen stealing the mobile phone of a sleeping man. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, two policemen can be seen walking around an area in Kanpur when all of a sudden one of them steals the mobile phone of the sleeping man. After the incident came to light, the two policemen have been suspended.

Mobile Thieves Caught on Camera

Cop Steals Phone in Kanpur

