A Drone show was organised over Sabarmati river ahead of opening ceremony of 36th National Games in Gujarat. 600 drones created a spectacular sight at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront. BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video of the drone show which welcomed PM Narendra Modi, drew the national flag and portrait of Sardar Patel among other things. These drones were prepared by the students of IIT.

Watch Video of Drone Show:

An awesome drone show at Sabarmati riverfront on the eve of 36th National Games. It welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew the national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games, among other things… pic.twitter.com/XPZKtJkndU — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 29, 2022

