A drunk man climbed the stage at BJP’s event in Bihar’s Bettiah. BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal was delivering a speech when a drunkard climbed the stage and started touching his feet. The drunkard had a plastic in his hand which he handed over to Sanjay Jaiswal. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Following this, Jaiswal took a jibe at Nitish Kumar regarding the liquor ban in the state and the audience started laughing. Many BJP leaders including Sanjay Jaiswal, former Deputy CM Renu Devi and the BJP MLA from Chanpatia Umakant Singh were present on the occasion. Pune: Drunk Man Tries to Climb Down From Window of His Fifth Floor House, Loses Balance And Falls To Death; Watch Video

Watch Viral Video:

BJP का मंच और सामने शराबी! बेतिया में शुक्रवार को बीजेपी का कार्यक्रम था. इसी दौरान मंच पर एक शराबी पहुंच गया. देखिए कैसे बीजेपी प्रदेश अध्यक्ष संजय जायसवाल ने नीतीश कुमार पर चुटकी ली. वीडियो- बेतिया से कैलाश.Edited by @iajeetkumar pic.twitter.com/AllupsnWBj — Prakash Kumar (@kumarprakash4u) October 1, 2022

