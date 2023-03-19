Four members of an outfit headed by Khalistan sympathiser and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, who were arrested in Punjab, have been brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh on Sunday. This development comes shortly after the radical leader was said to be on the run. Moreover, Amritpal's two cars have been seized and gunmen nabbed. 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Amritpal Singh’s Car Seized, Search Underway to Nab Him, Says Jalandhar CP KS Chahal (Watch Video).

Aides of Amritpal Singh Brought to Dibrugarh

VIDEO | Four arrested aides of Amritpal Singh were brought to Dibrugarh today. pic.twitter.com/UF56kpm9xn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)