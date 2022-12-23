A Police official was reportedly driving in a drunken state after which he crashed into a cart. According to reports, the accused cops were in group and had tried to flee the scene of crime, however, was chased and stopped by the locals in Lucknow. The video of locals arguing with the drunk police personnel went viral on social media. In the video, a police official can be seen being questioned and confronted by the locals over the accident. The relative of the man who also suffered in the accident can be seen questioning the official. Police have taken cognisance of the video and have launched probe into the incident. Viral Video: Tiger Crossing Road Forces Biker to Halt and Move Back, Netizens Say Close Encounter Averted

Watch Video:

थाना बंथरा पर अभियोग पंजीकृत है। आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)